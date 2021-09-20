PADUCAH — The Paducah Board of Education approved a plan for temporary virtual learning during its meeting Monday.
The district is back to learning in-person for the year. Superintendent Donald Shively said the temporary virtual learning plan will be used if there's a large outbreak of COVID-19.
"It would give us an opportunity to use up to 20 of those days to alleviate that, where the rest of the school district would continue to go in-person," Shively said. "But, that would be very specific to that classroom, or that grade level at that school, or maybe that specific school."
The district is keeping universal masking in place, along with offering a test to stay option for students and staff. The test to stay model, which was recently approved by state leaders, allows students exposed to COVID-19 to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result each day to continue to attend in-person classes instead of quarantining.
"I think each one of these strategies gives us an additional layer of protection. None of them are perfect, but when we put them together, it's much better than what we've had in the past," Shively said.
The ultimate goal for the school district remains the same: to keep students safely in the classroom learning in person. Shively doesn't anticipate needing to use the newly approved virtual option, but said it's important that the plan is there in case they do eventually need it.
"We just want to ensure that our children are safe and our employees are safe, and when they go home, their families are safe too," Shively said.
As of last Thursday, 36 students and eight employees had tested positive for COVID-19 in the school district. Eighty students and three staff members were quarantined as a result. The district updates its COVID-19 data every Thursday afternoon.