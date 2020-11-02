PADUCAH -- The Paducah Public School's Board of Education released a statement Monday regarding superintendent Donald Shively and his recent meetings.
The statement reads in part, "The Board has asked Dr. Shively to report on his recent meetings to engage with students, staff, parents, and community leaders in dialogue," "These meetings are an integral part of starting a deeper dialogue and facilitating healing. We are closely monitoring the outcomes of these meetings."
The board of education also says they have been reviewing emails, texts, phone calls, etc. about Shively.
"The Board is thoughtfully reviewing emails, texts, phone calls, conversations, and letters that we have received," "Some messages express hurt and broken trust. Some highlight the positives of where we have come from and where we are going. We would like to thank the community for this invaluable input."
The board of education says they will plan a working session within the next two weeks to further report to the community.
