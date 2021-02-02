PADUCAH — The Paducah Board of Education met for a special called meeting Tuesday to discuss personnel issues in executive session.
Items in executive session are closed to the public, including the media. After a more than three-hour discussion Tuesday, the board did not take any action.
The last time the board held a special called meeting to go over personnel was Dec. 11, 2020. The purpose of the December meeting was to over the photo of Superintendent Donald Shivley in blackface that was shared widely online. At that time, the board decided Shivley would have 40 days unpaid over the next two school years. That decision was approved with four votes, with board member James Hudson abstaining.
Following Tuesday night's meeting, Local 6 tried to speak with board's chair, Dr. Carl LeBuhn.
"We discussed a variety of issues regarding personnel. I don't have any report. We didn't take any action after tonight's meeting. We don't plan any action, but we just wanted to have dialogue amongst the board," LeBuhn said following the meeting.