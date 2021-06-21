PADUCAH- Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively is being graded on his past year in charge. The district's board of education unanimously approved his yearly evaluation during Monday's meeting.
Shively is graded by the board on seven categories:
- Strategic leadership
- Instructional leadership
- Cultural leadership
- Human resource leadership
- Managerial leadership
- Collaborative leadership
- Influential leadership
The board says Shively had exemplary performance in strategic and managerial leadership. Exemplary is the highest grade he can receive for these categories. He rated accomplished in instructional leadership and collaborative leadership.
The board says he's developing his skills in the human resource and influential leadership categories. Lastly, the board determined growth is required for his cultural leadership in the district.
After the meeting, Paducah board of education chair Carl LeBuhn discussed the steps Shively is taking following the release of a photo of the superintendent in blackface. Shively says the photo was originally taken in 2002 at a Halloween party. Shively has since apologized publicly.
"We had suggested that he undergo some individual training, which he's been pursuing. He's been meeting with community leaders," LeBuhn said. "I think he's been seeking input from other people and really try to develop skills to continue to grow in a collaborative way with those around him."
Last year Shively received exemplary marks in all seven of the evaluation categories. Also during the meeting, one parent raised concerns with racial equity surveys that were recently sent to parents and students.
"The survey that went out was nothing more than a push poll. Now, that's dishonest. If you want to send out a survey, then sound out an honest survey" Bard Brian, a parent in the district, said. "Don't send out a survey that gets the answers that you want to generate."
Paducah Public Schools worked with the University of Kentucky Education and Civil Rights Initiative to help with the district's racial equity initiative.