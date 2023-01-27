PADUCAH — After years of planning, debating and city commission votes, a major project is finally underway. Paducah city leaders alongside developer Weyland Ventures broke ground Friday on the Paducah City Block Project. Proponents call it a game changer, while others have mixed feelings.
Weyland Ventures CEO Mariah Gratz is proud to kick off this project.
"We've been working in Paducah for over 10 years at this point," she says. Partners and community members filled the parking lot on the North 2nd and Broadway. Paducah Mayor George Bray says it’s all about progress.
"I know that it's going to mean so much to downtown Paducah, so much to our community. It’s going to drive growth, more prosperity down here and bring more people into Paducah," he says.
The development includes:
- More than 150 public parking spaces.
- Expanded public parking gathering locations.
- New public promenades and green spaces.
- An 81-room hotel with a rooftop restaurant.
"I think downtown Paducah just has a great vibrancy to it and great feel to it. We just see an opportunity to add to that by bringing development to the city block," say Gratz.
While some welcome the project with open arms, one man went to Friday’s event with a different opinion and a sign he held up to express his opposition.
That opposition is something Bray continues to acknowledge.
"I know that any project that a community drives forward, I've done a lot of research on this and no project that’s this big and this groundbreaking are you going to get everybody in the community on board," he says.
To leaders, it’s all about the bigger picture.
"No man can stand in the way of progress, and this is real progress, and this is going to drive change," says Bray.
