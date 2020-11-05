PADUCAH — Bridal stores nationwide are seeing drops in sales because of COVID-19.
Suzanne Roberts owns Anne's Bridals in Paducah. She said her shop is slowly making a comeback, but it can be tough at times.
"Positivity is huge, you know? Every day you try to wake up — What can I do better today? Who needs what today? Concentrate on the person in front of you," said Roberts.
They sell bridal gowns and tuxedos, as well as prom and homecoming dresses.
Roberts spent part of her Thursday pinning a bridal gown on soon-to-be-bride Chelsea Walters.
"Very excited, because I'm getting married in less than 30 days," said Walters.
She brought her best friend with her as she tried on dozens of gowns.
Roberts said they're doing everything by appointment now.
Brides are allowed up to five guests, but the shop is flexible on certain days. Some people wear masks while others, like the bride, do not.
Roberts said she wants to keep her brides happy during their shopping experience, so there is some leeway with wearing masks.
"You are required to wear a mask in the store. We ask that your guests continue to wear the masks, but the bride, obviously, while trying on the gowns, we do not make you try one on with the masks," said Roberts. "It's difficult. You want to see yourself. You're going to look beautiful in your gown. You want to see the picture in the mirror, your guests to see the picture as well."
Employees are allowed to wear masks. Roberts said if employees are not wearing masks when a customer comes in, and it makes them uncomfortable, employees will gladly put them on.
Roberts said she wants to keep people safe and comfortable, but remain accommodating too.
All of this after COVID-19 closed her business for eight weeks, forcing her to layoff people.
"Financially impacted. It was hard, and as far as, to be honest with you, just not having the support system here in the store with all my other employees," said Roberts. "All of a sudden you're, you're the salesperson, you're the seamstress, you're the phone person, you're the one that does emails, you're the one that does everything."
COVID-19 has not only affected bridal shops and brides, but also teenagers who couldn't get their hands on their outfits for prom or homecoming.
"When prom canceled and homecoming didn't happen, that's, I mean, that's a huge part of our sales here, so that was very much," said Roberts. "So we went forward just concentrating on the customers that came in."
Roberts said moving forward, she will expand the shop's tuxedo business and continue to connect brides with their special dress.
Walters is just excited to get married in her new dress.
"It's the big part of the wedding, the big reveal. I don't know. I just felt like it needed to fit my personality, and I think we found it today," said Walters.
Anne's Bridals orders their dresses six months out.
Roberts didn't order homecoming dresses because of the pandemic, but she has a room full of prom dresses.
She will donate some of those prom dresses to Cinderella's Closet and other charities at the end of the year.