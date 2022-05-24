PADUCAH- The BUILD Grant, upcoming fiscal year budget, and helping Mayfield with tornado recovery were just a few of the agenda items for Tuesday's Paducah City Commission meeting. City leaders had the first reading of an ordinance to allow Paducah's building inspectors to go to Mayfield to inspect buildings, as a way to help with the tornado recovery process.
More than 700 buildings were damaged or destroyed, with a majority of the buildings destroyed in the December 10 tornado were directly inside Mayfield city limits.
Building inspections are handled by the Paducah Fire Department. Fire Chief Steve Kyle says it's absolutely necessary to help where they can.
"We'd be remiss if we didn't try to step up and help our sister city right here. That was what generated that idea, along with Mayor O'Nan asking if we'd be willing to help," Kyle said.
City leaders also had their first reading of their FY23 budget ordinance. The total for all city funds in the upcoming year is $96.7 million, with about $43.3 million going into the general fund. $24 million of the general fund money will be put directly toward the fire and police departments. $1 million will cover the shortfall in the E-911 center operational costs because of low landline fee revenue. The budget will also include a 3% cost of living wage increase for city employees.
The budget ordinance will be up for final approval at their meeting in two weeks. Paducah's next fiscal year starts in July.