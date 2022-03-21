Weather Alert

...Locally Heavy Rainfall Possible Tuesday... A deep area of low pressure ejecting northeast from the southern Plains later tonight and Tuesday will drive copius amounts of moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico. Rainfall amounts from late tonight through Tuesday are expected to top 2 inches in some locations, especially along and south of the Ohio River. This could lead to localized flooding. Locations most likely to be affected will be poor drainage areas and areas that normally flood. The heavy rain threat should then push east of the area Tuesday night.