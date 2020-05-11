PADUCAH — Confleur Sweet Treats in downtown Paducah is closing — permanently — because of COVID-19.
In a Facebook post announcing the closure, Confleur said the economic effects of the virus hit the young, small business massively — and too severely to recover from.
"Topped with the uncertainty hanging in the air of when non essential businesses will be allowed to fully open and the possible threat of a second wave later this year, our small business could not withstand the financial impact we have experienced nor afford to take on more debt to survive the unforeseen and unknown," the announcement says.
However, the business owners say in the post that one of their other businesses, FoxBriar Bar, will reopen, and they hope to share their treats at the bar and Pipers Tea and Coffee in Midtown Paducah. They also have a cookbook in the works.
On Sunday, Pipers announced a Monday reopening with social distancing procedures in place. In the announcement made via social media, Pipers said baristas will wear masks and an acrylic screen has been added at the to-go window. The shop is located inside the Coke Plant, and Pipers said social distancing markings have been placed in the rotunda. The business is asking that only four customers enter the rotunda at once, and orders will be taken one person at a time.