PADUCAH — Inflation continues to impact businesses nationwide, and that includes those in the Local 6 region. Some have closed, but others are planning to open despite the potential costs.
Owners of O&A's Piano Bar, which opens in April on Broadway Street in downtown Paducah, say they anticipate a big stream of business, even amid inflation.
They say they're hoping their unique concept will bring in customers.
Blue walls and high ceilings with an intimate ambiance and pianos that will soon fill the space with music: That's what Matt and Amanda Otey, the owners of O&A's Piano Bar, hope for when their business opens in April.
Despite the impacts of inflation, they're hoping they can draw people in with excellent service.
"And it's all about customer service and giving them a reason to come. And is it the music that they can come and enjoy and have a conversation over? Is this service of quality, food and drink something that they want to come back for?" Amanda says.
Along with costs for food and drink, they'll have to pay musicians. They're hoping visitors will come enjoy the atmosphere and tunes.
"We are keeping the faith," Amanda says. "Build it and they will come type thing, and every piano bar that we've been to, you know, a lot of the income for musicians are tip-based, you know. We will pay them a flat fee, of course, to get them in here, but the majority of their income is tip-based."
About 10 minutes away, Matthew Turner, the owner of Loopy Larry's on Parisa Drive, says his restaurant has been open since 2019. Once inflation started to increase, he had to adjust.
"Waited about four or five months to actually touch the menu prices," Turner says. "It was tough, because we wanted to stay within a $10 price point per person, but we had to inflate it recently."
Loopy Larry's had another hardship to deal with along with inflation impacts. Turner says co-owner James Tyler died last Friday, and without his help, Turner will have to manage the workforce by himself.
"Some of the best opportunities are the ones backed by belief, strong belief," Turner says. "I wouldn't be doing this without being handpicked, hand chosen. And he believed in me, so it gives me the will to keep going."
Turner says, despite inflation, the restaurant has still been doing well.
From 2021 to 2022, the restaurant saw an increase in sales of 20% to 30%.
Other local businesses have closed because of inflation, like Café de Fae in Paducah. The cafe closed in February.
