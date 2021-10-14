PADUCAH– The City of Paducah has partnered with the Federal Reserve Banks to encourage local businesses to participate in the Small Business Credit Survey (SBCS).
The SBCS is an annual survey by the Federal Reserve Banks of for-profit firms with fewer than 500 employees.
The survey is open now through Nov. 19. Businesses that are currently open, have recently closed and are about to launch can participate.
The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete, and includes questions about business conditions and performance, financing needs, and the effects of the pandemic. All responses are confidential.
“Partnering with the Federal Reserve Banks will be beneficial to Paducah since we will gain insights on the small business population," Paducah Planning Director Nic Hutchison said. "Small businesses are critical to our local economy. Knowing more about how they are faring will help us determine how to improve the local environment to increase their success. I encourage Paducah’s small businesses to participate to make your voices heard.”
To participate in the survey, click the link here.