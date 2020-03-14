PADUCAH-- Reports of COVID-19, the new strain of the coronavirus, has shut down schools, public buildings, and sporting events.
Although not closed, certain businesses are also feeling an impact.
A locally owned restaurant said at times, they have seen a 40% drop in guests this week.
Jeremy Cornwell is the bar manager at Pizza Warehouse in Paducah.
He said it has been quite the week.
"The bar business has definitely been down, cause there's no sports on TV," said Cornwell.
"The main thing that's been affected is, me personally, I don't see as many families coming out."
Pizza Warehouse saw a 40 percent drop in customers from Monday through Thursday, and a 20% drop on Friday.
Cornwell said they have to stay positive.
"People don't want to come to a restaurant that you know everyone's sad, it's no incentive, so especially without sports on the TV," said Cornwell.
As some practice social distancing, others spent their Saturday at the Kentucky Oaks Mall.
Cameron Luke is from England.
He has worked in Kentucky for six months. He is spending his Saturday at Nashville bars, and will soon head back to California.
He said people should relax.
"People are worrying way too much," said Luke.
"I don't think it's as bad as what people think it is, and what people are saying, so I'm not worried at all, but I still do have my hand sanitizer."
Leo Steach,15, agrees. She spent the day with her friend and family at the mall.
"I still do take precautions like any sickness, I still wash my hands," said Steach.
"I carry Germ-X on me, it's on my backpack, so I keep all the germs away so I don't catch it," said Steach.
Back at Pizza Warehouse, Cornwell said community support at this time is crucial.
The bar manager said as closings continue across the nation, anyone's life could change, including servers.
"I would just encourage people when you get stellar service to tip," said Cornwell.
"Tip them because next week, you know they may not be making any money."
Cornwell said the restaurant already follows strict guidelines for cleaning.
Pizza Warehouse has two sister restaurants, Grill 211 and Warehouse 11.
Owner Joan Manganaro said they have increased their sanitizing and preventative measures, since news of COVID-19.