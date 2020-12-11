PADUCAH — With just two shopping weekends left until Christmas, downtown Paducah businesses are using music, social media and other ways to draw customers.
Friday afternoon, musician Donovan Woods sang and played the keyboard outside Off The Corner, a store at 209 Broadway St. that sells original artwork by owner Cathy McElya. She turns everyday items into art pieces, such as using a sink strainer, a movie reel and a yo-yo to create a sculpture, or interlocking soda can tabs to create a lamp shade.
McElya said the pandemic has made business tough.
"It's hard to have the streets look like it's January, and it's cold because nobody is walking around," said McElya. "I mean, I've made it through COVID. But it's really, it's mentally draining for everybody, you know, because some people don't leave their houses. And it gets depressing sitting here if I have nobody walk in during the day."
To attract customers, McElya said she's been using social media more frequently, as well as hiring musicians like Woods to play outside the store.
"I try and post things daily on my Facebook page and my Instagram page," McElya said. "And then, things like bringing music outside to where it brings a sense of normalcy that we are going to get better and we are going to get through this."
Since the pandemic began, McElya has also hired other musicians to play outside her store, such as Captain Freddy and the River Cats, and violinist Julia Watkins. McElya said having then perform not only helps her business, but helps them as well.
"Everybody has gotten hit hard, and you can't have a pity party for yourself, because we have servers and restaurants that are not doing well, and they're doing everything they can to make it through this," said McElya. "But musicians haven't been able to play at all, because they can't play in the restaurants or in crowds like a wedding, because you can't have those either. And so you have to remember those people, too, because they have made no money, especially when it's their only livelihood."
McElya said she pays the musicians to play outside her store, even though times have been tough.
"Me as a small business owner, I can't necessarily afford that every time. But in this world that we have right now, we have to give in order to receive," said McElya.
McElya is also attracting customers by selling $5 raffle tickets at the store. On Dec. 15, she will have a drawing, and the winner will win a basket with more than $400 worth of artwork she's made.
Not far from Off The Corner is BBQ & More, located at 321 Broadway St. Owned by Susie Coiner, the store sells kitchen and grilling tools, cookware, gourmet food and other gifts.
Coiner said using social media to draw customers is a strategy she has been doing for years. But the pandemic has shown the significance of video posts.
"We definitely realized that video, and talking about and explaining our products, kind of like a QVC model, is more important now than ever," said Coiner.
To give customers a one-of-a-kind experience, Coiner also makes custom gift baskets, each filled with items catered to a specific person.
Overall, Coiner said the holiday shopping season has ben going well for her store.
"I will tell you that our website business has increased. So we're extremely excited about that," said Coiner. "We have met our customers via curbside pickup, in store, after hours when it's not crowded. So we have met them wherever they needed to be."
To encourage people to support downtown businesses, Paducah Main Street says there will be free carriage rides, courtesy of John's Pass Carriage Service, and music at the gazebo during the remaining two Saturdays before Christmas.
The free carriage rides and music will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 19.
Meanwhile, Kentucky restaurants will be allowed to reopen for in-person dining on Monday at 50% capacity.