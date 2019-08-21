Watch again

PADUCAH — Five years from now, you will have the chance to witness an incredible phenomenon.

Many in our area will be experiencing it for the second time.

Two years ago, the nation experienced a total solar eclipse.

Local 6 Meteorologist Trent Okerson reported on the solar eclipse at the time.

"It was breathtaking, simply unbelievable. Never experienced anything like it before," said Okerson.

On August 21, 2017, people from all over grabbed their eclipse glasses and raced to the Local 6 area for one of the best views of the total solar eclipse.

For a moment, parts of the nation went dark as the moon covered the sun, bringing a shadow to earth, allowing us to witness totality. "The moon completely covers the sun. It's the only time in your entire life that you'll ever get to see the sun's corona," said Okerson.

Okerson said before the 2017 solar eclipse, the last one in our area was 500 years ago.

After the 2017 eclipse, there was speculation that the next total solar eclipse would not be for another century.

Well, in five years, come April 8, 2024, it is happening all over again.

"The Carbondale [Illinois] area is actually going to be almost twice as long for the 2024 eclipse," said Okerson. "In 2017 it lasted about two minutes and 40 seconds. In 2024, it's going to last over four minutes."

The Paducah area will not be as lucky. In 2024, we will see about a minute and a half of the total solar eclipse, half the time we got in 2017.

However, we will still experience totality.

As for the forecast on that day in April of 2024, that month typically shows more cloud coverage than normal.

Of course, it is way too early to tell what the weather will bring that day.

After 2024, the next solar eclipse in the U.S. won't happen until 2044.