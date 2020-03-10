PADUCAH — The Paducah Parks and Recreation Department is canceling the 2020 Easter Eggstravaganza, citing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding large gatherings and the preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The event was scheduled for March 30 at Noble Park.
In a news release sent Tuesday afternoon, the city says the decision was made to cancel the Eggstravaganza out of "an abundance of caution," because the event "typically attracts a crowd of more than 1,000 participants and adults."
“We do not want to do anything that could tend to exacerbate the possibility of spreading the coronavirus in our community," Parks & Recreation Director Mark Thompson says in Tuesday's announcement. "Bringing more than 1,000 of our friends and neighbors together in relatively close quarters for the Easter Eggstravaganza could do just that.”
While eight COVID-19 cases have been identified in Kentucky, none of those cases are in west Kentucky.
The city says the parks department will offer the 15,000 candy-filled eggs that would have been used in the Eggstravaganz for free to local schools, churches, and nonprofit organizations to use in their smaller egg hunt events. Those groups can call the Paducah Parks and Recreation Office at 270-444-8508 to reserve eggs on a first call, first served basis. The city says groups can reserve batches of 250 eggs, with a maximum of 1,000 eggs per organization.
For more information on the CDC's guidance on large gatherings and preventing the spread of COVID-19, visit cdc.gov.