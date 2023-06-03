PADUCAH - Paducah PrideFest's main event was Saturday following a kickoff party Friday night. The goal was to give people messages of acceptance and pride.
Vendors and performers met and greeted while attendees perused the booths.
Bright colors were showcased throughout downtown Paducah as attendees of this year's annual PrideFest enjoyed the festivities.
This isn't Alexis Rideout's first PrideFest and says she's here to support those who are LGBTQIA+.
"I identify as bisexual and I have a lot of friends and family who are in the LGBTQ community so I just like coming out and showing my support for them," said Rideout.
Teresa White is also out to support with the organization, Kentucky Embraces You.
She's here to provide that extra backing for those who need it.
"To come into pride and to offer hugs and support, it's really cool because sometimes the people that we hug, they might not have had a hug from a family member in a really long time and so when we step into that space, we're filling a gap for a very short moment," said White, the co-director of the organization.
White says she knows this support is key.
"One supportive adult in the life of an LGBTQIA+ kid is literally the difference between life and death, and that likelihood increases if the kiddo is transgender and we want to make sure that every queer kid has the opportunity to grow up into adulthood to survive and to thrive," said White.
For Rideout, creating safe communities means so much.
"I think it's important because we've fought for our own rights for so long for so many years and just being able to have a safe space to show your pride is a very important thing," said Rideout.
It's why she comes to events like this one.
There were also local and regional drag showcases.
