PADUCAH -- The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce and Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau are hosting a webinar for local restaurant owners as they prepare to reopen.
The Chamber says President and CEO of the Kentucky Restaurant Association Stacy Roof will be the presenter to review the new guidelines and answer questions. Gov. Beshear released the state's guidelines for restaurants which are scheduled to open on May 22 with 33 percent capacity inside and unlimited outdoor seating with social distancing.
Interested consumers are also welcome to listen to the webinar.
The webinar, "How to Prepare for the Opening of Restaurants," will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 19 and is open to businesses throughout the region. Customers are welcome to listen to the call to learn more about the guidelines.
The Zoom webinar's Meeting ID is 966 3546 1813. You can also join audio only by calling 1-646-558-8656 and using the same Meeting ID.
"We commend local restaurateurs and all industry partners who have creatively adapted during this challenging time," said Mary Hammond, Executive Director of the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau. "The Paducah CVB is proud to join forces with the Paducah Chamber and Kentucky Restaurant Association to facilitate a unified approach to restaurant reopening practices and restoring consumer confidence with a commitment to health and safety moving into recovery."
For more information, go to paducahchamber.org, call the Chamber at 270-443-1746 or e-mail info@paducahchamber.org.