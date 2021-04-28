PADUCAH — With National Travel and Tourism Week in Paducah coming the first week of May, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau is making the "Return of Tourism to Paducah" the topic of the chamber's next webinar.
The webinar will discuss and celebrate the significant impact of travel and tourism on local communities.
You can watch the event in this story on May 4, at 9 a.m.
Guest panelists at the webinar will be John Waggoner, Gina Stouffer, Michelle Campbell.
Waggoner is founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Co., a leader in U.S. river cruising based in New Albany, Ind.
The company, founded in 2011 with the purchase of its flagship vessel, American Queen, offers authentic and timeless experiences inspired by the palatial Mississippi steamboats of the Mark Twain era.
The company's fleet of U.S. flagged riverboats sail America's heartland and the Pacific Northwest between eight and 23 days.
The company in March debuted the new American Countess, to join the American Queen and American Duchess on the Ohio and Mississippi rivers.
Under Waggoner’s leadership, the Paducah Chamber says the American Queen Steamboat Company has seen tremendous growth, climbing to 1,200 employees, and expanding to seven vessels.
Stouffer, president of the Lou Hammond Group, Charleston Office, has helped spearhead the growth of the global public relations agency specializing in lifestyle, travel and technology across the U.S.
Currently, the Chamber says Stouffer oversees a broad portfolio of accounts in hospitality and tourism, real estate, economic development, the arts, consumer products and technology.
Campbell, the executive director of the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center, manages around 150,000 square feet of full-service venue that provides services to conventions, expos, and indoor sports.
The center recently expanded its hosting capabilities with the addition of a multi-purpose sports court which has equipped the facility to safely welcome more indoor youth sports tournaments and events to Paducah.
Finally, Marry Hammond, the executive director of the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Sandra Wilson, president of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will serve as moderators.
Established in 1983 by a congressional resolution, National Travel and Tourism Week is an annual tradition during the first full week of May for the U.S. travel community to celebrate the value travel holds for our economy, businesses and personal wellbeing. This year, NTTW recognizes the “Power of Travel” and the industry’s role in bringing back vibrant communities, restoring the U.S. economy and rebuilding the workforce.