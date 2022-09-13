PADUCAH — Local elected officials, business owners and other leaders will head to Washington, D.C., to seek federal support for projects that affect west Kentucky. They'll be there Sept. 19-20.

Local 6 Anchor Todd Faulkner and Photographer Mason Watkins will be with those leaders every step of the way during the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's D.C. Fly-In. Be sure to follow their reports starting Sunday evening, Sept. 18 on WPSD Local 6.

Learn the latest up-to-date news on the trip by following Todd on his Facebook and Twitter pages.

D.C. Fly-In

You may be wondering who's going, who they will meet with and what will they discuss. Check out these documents from the chamber of commerce to learn the answers: 

Agenda

Download PDF Paducah Chamber DC Fly-In Agenda.pdf

Priorities

Download PDF 2022 Paducah Chamber Federal Priorities FINAL.pdf

Speaker Bios

Download PDF 2022 Paducah Chamber DC Speaker Bios Final.pdf

Participants 

Download PDF 2022 Paducah Chamber DC Fly-In Participants.pdf