PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is focusing on helping women-owned small businesses pursue federal contract dollars in the next Chamber webinar.
The webinar, scheduled for Dec. 16, at 9 a.m., will explain the new rules for Women Owned Small Business certification by the Small Business Administration.
You can watch the webinar via Zoom by registering at the Paducah Chamber website or by watching the video above.
The chamber says the purpose of the WOSB program is to make sure women owned small business have equal opportunity to federal contracting. All business owners who wish to have this certifications must complete the new certification process, according to the chamber, even if the business was certified as a WOSB under the previous rules.
The chamber says the webinar is part of a training program designed to raise awareness of the certifications to raise the number of certified businesses in the commonwealth.
The featured speaker for this webinar is Kentucky Procurement Technical Assistance Center's Senior Procurement Consultant Carrie Willett.
“As the deactivation and remediation contractor for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah site, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership is committed to ensuring that small businesses are given preference in competing for our contracts,” said Cory Hicks, Business Services Director, FRNP. “With women-owned businesses representing approximately 42 percent of all businesses today, Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership’s is committed to providing greater opportunities for women-owned businesses in our region.”
To be considered a WOSB, the chamber says the company must:
- Be 51% controlled by one or more women, and primarily managed by one or more women.
- The women must be U.S. citizens.
- The firm must be “small” in its primary industry in accordance with SBA’s guidelines for that industry.
“For eligible business owners interested in government contracting, obtaining WOSB certification can be quite valuable, allowing them to compete for contracts set aside specifically for woman owned businesses. The SBA’s recent changes are significant, and the PTAC is here to help,” Willett said.