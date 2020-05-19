PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce and Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau are hosting a webinar for local restaurant owners as they prepare to reopen.
The Zoom meeting is expecting to start at 10 a.m. and is open to businesses throughout the region. Customers are welcome to listen to the call to learn more about the guidelines.
The Zoom webinar's Meeting ID is 966 3546 1813. You can also join audio only by calling 1-646-558-8656 and using the same Meeting ID.
You can also submit questions here.