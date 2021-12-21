PADUCAH – The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce has elected a new Board of Directors and Officers for 2022.
Cory Hicks, Business Services Director at Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, will serve as the new Chair of the Board.
Hicks has nearly 20 years of experience in the U.S. Government's power and energy industries. In June 2017, Hicks was named the Business Services Director for Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, which was awarded a 10-year contract to advance cleanup at the Paducah DOE Site.
2021 Chair for the chamber of commerce, Dr. Anton Reece, will serve as Immediate Past Chair. Brent Housman, Baird Financial Group, has been elected as Chair-elect and will also serve as Vice Chair of Business Advocacy.
In addition to Hicks, Reece and Housman, other members of the Chamber’s 2022 Executive Committee include: Katie Englert, Compass Counseling, Vice Chair; Mike Karnes, Williams, Williams & Lentz, Treasurer; Susan Ybarzabal, CFSB, Vice Chair of Membership and Marketing; Terri Lundberg, Lundberg Medical Imaging, Vice Chair of Education and Workforce; Jessica Newman, Advantage Insurance Services, Vice Chair of Small Business; and Sandra Wilson, President, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
New Board members joining in 2022 are: Jeff Pierce, Atomic City Family Fun Center; and Mark Workman, BFW Engineering.
Continuing Board members are: Tony Copeland, Arkema; Tammy Courtney, Swift & Staley; Whitney Denson, McMurry & Livingston; Jeff Douthitt, GEO Consultants; Bob Ezell, Computer Services, Inc.; Barry Hatcher, Kemper CPA Group, LLP; Chris Hill, IHM Used Parts; Dr. Brad Housman, Baptist Health Paducah; Ashley Johnson, U.S. Bank; JP Kelly, Greater Paducah Economic Development; Rachel Rayburn, Ingram Barge Co.; Gretta Rose, Beltline Electric; Dennis Rouleau, Barkley Regional Airport; and Mike Yungmann, Mercy Health Lourdes.
Additionally, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce has earned its Kentucky Work Ready Community Recertification.
“The Work Ready certification gives our county a competitive edge when businesses are looking to locate or expand,” said Sandra Wilson, Chamber President. “We helped bring together our community partners so we could organize the necessary teams to complete the process.”
Earning certification from the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet assures business and industry that Paducah is committed to providing a highly-skilled work force.