PADUCAH – On Thursday, the Paducah Chamber of Commerce launched the Leadership Center.
This new leadership program will incorporate all of the other programs run by the chamber of commerce. It will also address ways Paducah is falling behind, including areas such as diversity and inclusion.
Research by Dr. Nick Brake helped inform the chamber's decision to create the Leadership Center.
"Multi-generational and inclusive leadership were two areas that showed up as Paducah in the lower end of the 50 communities," Brake said. "There were also some challenges - and it kind of goes hand in hand - in some elements of socioeconomic and even racial segregation. Those are important I think to take a look at."
The Paducah Chamber of Commerce says they are still fine tuning the program.