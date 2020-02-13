Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT OWENSBORO OHIO RIVER AT NEWBURGH DAM OHIO RIVER AT EVANSVILLE OHIO RIVER AT MOUNT VERNON OHIO RIVER AT J.T. MYERS DAM OHIO RIVER AT SHAWNEETOWN OHIO RIVER AT GOLCONDA OHIO RIVER AT SMITHLAND DAM OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH OHIO RIVER AT OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM OHIO RIVER AT CAIRO .WATER LEVELS CONTINUE TO RISE ON THE OHIO RIVER FROM OWENSBORO KENTUCKY ALL THE WAY DOWN TO CAIRO ILLINOIS. MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AT MOST LOCATIONS WITH MODERATE FLOODING FORECAST AT MANY POINTS FROM SHAWNEETOWN DOWN TO CAIRO. THE ONLY RIVER POINT THAT IS EXPECTED TO TOUCH MAJOR STAGE CRITERIA IS OLMSTED DAM. ADJUSTMENTS TO THESE FORECASTS ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 44.9 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 47.0 FEET BY THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20TH, THEN BEGIN FALLING. * IMPACT...AT 47.0 FEET...PROPERTY DAMAGE BEGINS ON THE THE ILLINOIS AND KENTUCKY SIDES OF THE RIVER. &&