PADUCAH -- The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a webinar for local business owners who have questions about preparing for the opening of their business.
Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson says Purchase District Health Department Public Health Director Kent Koster will discuss the steps businesses can take now to be ready to reopen and answer general questions about the guidelines.
Wilson says the webinar, "How to Prepare Now for the Opening of Your Business" will be held on Tuesday, May 5, at 10 a.m.
Gov. Andy Beshear has outlined a phased approach for reopening businesses in the state starting May 11. The guidelines include employees being required to wear masks, employers having the appropriate personal protective equipment, and everyone having access to hand washing or sanitizing stations.
Businesses will need to meet these safety guidelines and be ready for on-site health checks. The Governor has cautioned that in all cases businesses must adhere to the “10 Rules to Reopening” outlined by the state, along with any industry specific requirements.
Gov. Beshear says businesses opening on May 11 include manufacturing, construction, vehicle and vessel dealerships, professional services, pet grooming and boarding. These businesses are allowed to run at half capacity. Retailers and houses of worship are allowed to open May 20 and barber, salons, cosmetology businesses and similar services can reopen on May 25.
“We know businesses are getting ready to open and may have questions about some of the guidelines,” Wilson says. “Securing the proper PPE, signage, and other equipment are some of the first steps businesses can take.”
Additionally, Wilson says the Chamber is creating a list of local businesses that can supply some of the PPE or other necessities needed like signs in order to open. Wilson says this information is available on the Chamber's website.
You can join the webinar via Zoom on Tuesday, May 5 at 10 a.m.
Zoom Meeting ID: 921 9011 3675
You can also join the meeting with audio only by calling 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is the same as above.
For more information, go to the Chamber's website, call the Chamber at 270-443-1746 or e-mail info@paducahchamber.org.