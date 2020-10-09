PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is set to host its monthly virtual Power in Partnership event on Oct. 15.
The event will feature Murray State University President Dr. Robert Jackson and West Kentucky Community and Technical College President Dr. Anton Reece as the speakers.
The live broadcast will start at 7:30 a.m. and will be streamed on the WPSD Local 6 Facebook page.
Murray State University and WKCTC are the sponsors.
The Paducah Chamber says the event will also recognize the Youth LEAD Class 9 graduation.
The Chamber says the students started the program in October 2019 and were scheduled to graduate at the April Chamber breakfast, which was postponed due to COVID-19.
The Chamber says Dr. Robert Jackson was named the 14th President of MSU in March 2019 and had previously served as Interim President since Aug. 2018. Jackson was initially hired by MSU in 2005 as the Director of Gift Planning. The Chamber says the served the Commonwealth of Kentucky as a State Senator from 1997 through 2004 and he served in Senate leadership as the Minority Whip and held other appointed roles in government. The Chamber says Jackson also has extensive experience as a corporate executive in investment banking and financial advisory fields.
The other featured speaker, WKCTC President Dr. Anton Reece has served more than 26 years in higher education, according to the Chamber. He started out at what was then Paducah Community College, now WKCTC, in 1990 as a minority affairs coordinator and counselor. The Chamber says by the time he joined the administrative team at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville in 2003, he was WKCTC's dean of student affairs and enrollment.
In 2016, Reece became the second president of WKCTC, which is a four-time Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence finalist and currently ranks in the top three colleges among the nation’s more than 1,000 community and technical colleges.
Youth LEAD is a program designed for high school juniors to develop and prepare students for future community support and leadership roles in Paducah-McCracken County, according to the Paducah Chamber.
The Chamber says the Leadership Paducah Alumni Association coordinates the program. LPAA is affiliated with the Chamber and is the alumni organization for Leadership Paducah.
Members of the 2019-20 Youth LEAD Class #9 are as follows:
- Community Christian Academy
- Ashley Thurston.
- McCracken County High School
- Jackson Allen, Maggie Aydt, Natalie Barnhill, Bailey Bowland, Brooke Bowling, Zoey Brinker, Sydney Carter, Gracie Conway, Olivia Dodge, Abbie Farmer, Reagan Farmer, Morgan Guess, Dylan Houser, Ashby Murt, Emma Kate Schaaf, Charli Siener, Maggie Smith, Maddie Thomas, Molly Thomas, Josh Tucker, Davis Vessels, Laura Walker, Nate Whitis and Mason Wooten.
- Paducah Tilghman High School
- Raven Butler, Emma Gilbert, Sam Kirchhoff, Jasmine Meadows, Libby Shadoan, Madeline Strenge, JT Taylor, Leah Tyrrell and Zach Ybarzabal.
- St. Mary High School
- Lilly Brown and Hailey Froehlich.
Register to attend the event via Zoom at paducahchamber.org. The virtual breakfast will also be carried live via the Chamber’s Facebook page and livestreamed on WPSD Local 6.