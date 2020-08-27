PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce September Power in Partnership Breakfast will feature U.S. Senator Rand Paul as the speaker.
The breakfast will be on Sept. 3 at 7:30 a.m. with a virtual broadcast.
You can watch it on WPSD Local 6's Facebook page and on WPSDLocal6.com.
The broadcast will be hosted in the Commerce Center in the Paducah Bank Community Room. Whitlow, Roberts Houston and Straub is the sponsor.
The Chamber says the breakfast will also include a feature on the Chamber's Small Business Celebration and upcoming events; the Membership and Total Resource Campaign for the Chamber; and the announcement of the Leadership Paducah Class #34, one of the largest classes in the program's history.
Dr. Rand Paul was elected to the United States Senate in 2010 and, the Chamber says, has proved to be an outspoken champion for constitutional liberties and fiscal responsibility. Paul and his family live in Bowling Green, where he owned his own ophthalmology practice and preformed eye surgery for 18 years.
Paul graduated from Duke Medical School in 1988, completed a general surgery internship at Georgia Baptist Medical Center in Atlanta, Georgia, and completed his residency in ophthalmology at Duke University Medical Center in 1993.
In 1995, the Chamber says Paul founded the Southern Kentucky Lions Eye Clinic, which is an organization that provides eye exams and surgery to needy families and individuals. He is a former president and 17-year member of Lions Clubs International, which is dedicated to preserving sight by providing eyeglasses and surgery to the less fortunate around the world.
During his free time, the Chamber says Paul preforms pro-bono eye surgeries for patients across the state. He also provides free eye surgery to children from around the world through his participation in the Children of the Americas Program.
For more information, go to paducahchamber.org, call the Chamber at 270-443-1746 or e-mail info@paducahchamber.org
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is offering several educational seminars during the month of September as part of its Small Business Celebration. All seminars will be offered as webinars via Zoom and there is no charge to attend. The sponsors for the seminars are FNB Bank and Lundberg Medical Imaging. Pre-registration is required at paducahchamber.org.
The seminars include:
Wednesday, Sept. 2, 8 a.m. – “Business 201: What I wish I’d known in my first three years of business” featuring a panel of small business owners including: Daniel Jones of Strawberry Hills Pharmacy; Jessica Newman of Advantage Insurance Services; and Shulorn Jeter of eXp Realty - Kentucky. The panel will make short presentations about their experiences and offer fellow entrepreneurs and business owners encouragement and tips to overcome obstacles and push forward.
Wednesday, Sept. 9, 8 a.m. – “Readjusting Operating Expenses: Cash Flow Projections” featuring Chris Wooldridge, Director of Murray State University’s Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development (CEED). The CEED offers consulting services at no cost for existing and start-up business owners. This seminar will provide information about how businesses can revise their business plan and manage cash flow during economic uncertainty.
Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 a.m. – “Marketing: Who is Your Market?” featuring presenters Jim Dudley of KeeFORCE and Chris Hill of Entreneering. This seminar will offer marketing tips and strategies to help promote a business and how to determine who makes up the target market.
Wednesday, Sept. 23, 8 a.m. – “Business 301: Getting out of your own way to be successful in business” featuring presenters Chad Beyer of i5 design group and Tammy Zimmerman of Payroc. This seminar will help business owners understand how to manage time and resources to maximize productivity.
Wednesday, Sept. 30, 8 a.m. – “PPP: From Loan to Grant, Next Steps” featuring a panel of local lenders and resource experts including: Lori Noel of FNB Bank; Ashley Grooms of Williams, Williams & Lentz; and Mark Hequembourg of Kemper CPA. This seminar will help business owners better understand the rules for the SBA’s PPP Loan and how to transition to loan forgiveness.