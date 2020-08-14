PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Small Business Celebration with a kickoff event and special guest speaker from the Small Business Administration.
The event will start at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 20 and feature Regional Administrator for the Small Business Administration, Region IV, Ashley Bell.
You can watch the event live on Local 6's website or on Local 6's Facebook page.
The Chamber says the full celebration, replacing events traditionally held during Small Business Month in May, will feature a spotlight on local small businesses, seminars, and other training opportunities.
The sponsor for this event is Swift & Staley.
The Chamber says Bell also currently serves as the Entrepreneurship Policy Advisor for the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council. Bell recently served and was appointed by the President as the White House Policy Advisor for Entrepreneurship & Innovation.
He is the SBA's point person for the Agency's role in the nationwide Opportunity Zone effort.
The Chamber says local businesses can celebrate by submitting information for a drawing during the kickoff event. Three businesses will be spotlighted during the broadcast and have videos created by Total AV Service to show at the Sept. 3 Power in Partnership Breakfast.
Additionally, the Chamber says a "grand prize" drawing will be held for one business to receive one-month's use of a digital billboard on Lone Oak Road. The billboard sponsor is Hibbs Insurance.
Chamber members with 15 or fewer employees can submit a 75-word summary with the latest news about their business, including current hours, special sales or promotion.
The Chamber says all information collected will be posted online on the Chamber's website and Facebook page.
The Small Business Summary form can be found on the Chamber's website and the deadline to submit is Aug. 19 at noon.
As the SBA Region IV Administrator, Bell oversees SBA programs, offices, and operations across the Southeastern United States where thousands of aspiring and existing entrepreneurs receive high quality assistance including SBA-backed loans. His district covers Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
The Chamber says Bell is a seasoned entrepreneur, having opened the doors to his first business while he was still in law school at age 22 in Gainesville, Georgia's African American community.
He began his career as a public defender, and went on to become a trial attorney and co-founder of a law firm based in Atlanta, Georgia. The Chamber says he brings an enthusiasm and commitment to his work at SBA and the White House out of personal understanding of the challenges and successes small business owners face. He says he knows first-hand the transformative power and positive impact they have not only on the lives of their employees, but also on the communities they serve.
These personal experiences fuel Bell's dedication and tireless tenacity to promote Opportunity Zones, says the Chamber, and the mission of the White House Opportunity & Revitalization Council which was developed as part of the President's commitment to all American - including those living in underserved and rural communities.
The Chamber says Bell was recognized in 2016 as one of the "Top 40 Young Lawyers" by the American Bar Association. He was a 21st Century Leadership Fellow at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government and holds an honorary doctorate from Lighthouse College. Bell earned his law degree at Louisiana State University.
For more information on the August 20th event or any of the upcoming Paducah chamber events, go to paducahchamber.org.