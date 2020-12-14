PADUCAH — Five area state legislators who represent Paducah and McCracken County will be a part of a public policy forum on Monday with the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
Starting at noon on Monday, Dec. 14, the Paducah Chamber will discuss their 2021 State Legislative Priorities. The chamber says this event is part of the Chamber's Public Policy Series, which gives the business community access to legislative leaders, issues and information.
The chamber says series is sponsored by Swift & Staley and Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership.
You can register to attend the Zoom meeting at the Chamber's website or watch it above.
Speakers include Sen. Danny Carroll, Rep. Randy Bridges, Rep. Chris Freeland, Rep. Richard Heath, and Rep. Steven Rudy.
The chamber says Sen. Carroll is in his second term and represents McCracken, Ballard and Marshall Counties.
Rep. Bridges represents the 3rd District that includes the city of Paducah and McCracken County.
Rep. Freeland represents the 6th District including a portion of McCracken County and Lyon and Marshall Counties.
Rep. Heath represents the 2nd District and that includes a portion of McCracken County and Graves County.
Rep. Rudy represents the 1st District that includes a portion of McCracken County and Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton Counties.