PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a career exploration exposition for eighth-grade students from public and private schools in Paducah and McCracken County.
The WKY Launch Experience expo will be held Wednesday, March 23, at the dome pavilion, which has been set up in downtown Paducah ahead of this year's AQS QuiltWeek.
The chamber says more than 800 students will participate in the one-day expo event, which will feature about 30 businesses from multiple workforce sectors, including health care, construction, engineering and professional services, among others.
“We want these students to know about careers which are available in our local community before they begin high school,” Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson said in a statement released Wednesday. “Students can explore these career opportunities through fun, hands-on experiences and are able to ask questions from our local employers. We are grateful to all of the local businesses who are partnering with the chamber to make WKY Launch a success.”
The March 23 event is sponsored by US Bank.
This month's expo was initially planned for October, but was postponed. The chamber says another event will be held in the fall for 2022-2023 eighth-grade students.