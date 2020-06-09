PADUCAH — Chair-elect of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and President/CEO of West Kentucky Community College Dr. Anton Reece will host a virtual call on Friday for discussion on recent national and local racial issues.
The meeting on Friday will start at 9 a.m. and will allow time for discussion on topics that are impacting small businesses, in particular African American and minority owned businesses, during COVID-19 and beyond.
“This is a timely and important conversation about the impact of the recent national protests about race-related issues and the disproportionate impact on African American and other minority businesses,” said Reece. “These issues also impact our state and local region, and it will take intentional collaboration and leadership to address these issues.”
The call is open to anyone in the community but will focus on small businesses. The Chamber says the goal of the call is to listen, gather information about unique challenges facing minority business owners, and determine steps that can be taken to enhance and expand successful businesses in our region.
The Chamber says you can join the conversation with Dr. Reece by going to the Chamber's website to register. You can also join through Zoom and use Meeting ID: 982 7189 5810.
The Paducah Chamber says they are also participating with a national initiative to address inequality of opportunity.
This national initiative is the U.S. Chamber's national town hall event on June 25. The national town hall will let business and community leaders discuss concrete actions that can be taken by government and the private sector to address inequality through education, employment, entrepreneurship, and criminal justice reform.
“The Chamber is proud of our local community for its openness to have renewed conversations about the challenges we face,” said Sandra Wilson, President of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce. “We want to continue to do our part. We are the convener to bring our business community together to have meaningful conversations aimed at uncovering the causes of any inequities.”