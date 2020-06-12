PADUCAH — Dr. Anton Reece, chair elect of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and President/CEO of West Kentucky Community College, is hosting a virtual call on Friday to discuss recent national and local racial issues.
The call will allow small businesses, in particular black American and minority owned businesses, to talk about issues that are impacting them during COVID-19 and beyond.
"This is a timely and important conversation about the impact of the recent national protests about race-related issues and the disproportionate impact on African American and other minority businesses," says Reece. "These issues also impact our state and local region, and it will take intentional collaboration and leadership to address these issues."
The call is open to anyone in the community but will focus on small businesses. The Chamber says the goal is to listen, gather information about unique challenges minority business owners face, and determine steps that can be taken to enhance and expand successful businesses in our region.
Paducah Chamber also says they are participating in a national initiative to address inequality of opportunity.
The Chamber will join the U.S. Chamber's national town hall event on June 25 where businesses and community leaders will talk about concrete actions that can be taken by government and the private sector to address inequality through education, employment, entrepreneurship, and criminal justice reform.
"The Chamber is proud of our local community for its openness to have renewed conversations about the challenges we face," says President of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Sandra Wilson. " We want to continue to do our part. We are the convener to bring our business community together to have meaningful conversations aimed at uncovering the causes of any inequities."