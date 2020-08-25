PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce and the West Kentucky Workforce Board are partnering to offer a Drive-By Job Fair in September.
The job fair will be on Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the parking lot behind The Commerce Center, on the corner of Washington Street and 3rd Street.
The Chamber says any business that has open positions to fill is encouraged to complete a form listing the openings.
You can find the form by clicking here.
Employers do not have to be present at the drive-by job fair.
The Chamber says the drive-by job fair will be a no-contact event. Job seekers can drive through to pick up a roster of job opening and then apply for positions by submitting their resumes on the spot.
Resumes will be submitted electronically to employers at the event. The Chamber notes participating in the event does not guarantee a job.
“We hope this event will help our local businesses find good, qualified employees and help local citizens who have lost their job due to the pandemic to find gainful employment,” said Sandra Wilson, Chamber President. “We believe the safest way to do this Job Fair is with the drive-by method at this time. We appreciate the partnership with the Workforce Board to make this happen even in this new style.”
The event is being held as part of the Paducah Chamber’s Small Business Celebration. More than half of America's workforce is employed by a small business. For those who have been displayed or lost their job due to the COVID-19 crisis, there has never been a better time to join the ranks of those who have found their ideal career within a small business.