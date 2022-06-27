Paducah — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding their monthly Power in Partnership breakfast at the Julian Carroll Convention Center at 7:30 a.m. on July 7.
The Power in Partnership breakfast series is held on the first Thursday of each month. According to a Monday release, July's event will be a "salute to health and human services."
Pre-registration is required to attend the event, and must be completed by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5. To pre-register, you can visit their website here or call (270) 443-1746. Power Card holders do not need to pre-register. The cost of attendance is $20.
The chamber announced that a Leadership Paducah class will be presenting funds to the Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center as part of a project they have been working on since last fall. They announced that the breakfast will also feature a panel of three local speakers representing health and human services.
Speaker Betsy Burkeen is the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County Chief Executive Officer and was recently recognized as the Young Leader of the Year for 2021 by the chamber and the Paducah Sun Business Journal.
Speaker Christine Thompson is the Executive Director of the Paducah McCracken County Senior Center, a nonprofit organization that provides many services to older community members.
Speaker Tony Watkins is the CEO of the Community Foundation of West Kentucky, which has partnered with 13 agencies to assist in disaster relief efforts in 14 Western Kentucky counties.
Local insurance company Peel and Holland is the sponsor for July's breakfast event.