PADUCAH — Four local small-business owners will speak in a panel discussion during the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's May Power in Partnership Breakfast.
The chamber says the panelists will include Chris Hill with IHM Used Parts, Shulorn Jeter with eXp Realty, Nick Morris with Office Price of West Kentucky and Tabitha Sanders with Heart & Soul Interiors. Local 6 evening anchor Todd Faulkner will moderate the discussion.
The May 12 breakfast will celebrate small businesses, the chamber says. During the discussion, panelists will share how they established their businesses, as well as the challenges and rewards of small business ownership. The chamber says Jeter and Sanders will also discuss the chamber's first Small Business Cohort, which the two recently completed.
“There is nothing small about the impact small businesses have on our local economy,” Chamber President Sandra Wilson said in a statement Wednesday. “Small businesses make up the majority of the Chamber’s membership and we know how important it is to provide a variety of services and benefits to them, emphasize buy local and help promote their products and services.”
Ahead of the Power in Partnership Breakfast, the chamber is asking members with 15 employees or fewer to provide a 75-word biography about their business.
Businesses that submit bios will be entered into a drawing for the use of a digital billboard on Lone Oak Road for one month, sponsored by Hibbs Insurance. Three businesses will also be drawn to be highlighted during the breakfast.
Interested business owners can click here to find the submission form.
The Power in Partnership Breakfast will be held at 7:30 a.m. on May 12 at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. Pre-registration is required, and tick. The deadline to register is 2 p.m. on May 9. The chamber says power card holders don't need to pre-register. Those interested in attending can visit paducahchamber.org or call 270-443-1746 to register.