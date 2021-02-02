PADUCAH — Black History Month events are virtual this year because of the pandemic, but a local chef is making sure you still get a taste of that history.
WKCTC Director of Dining and Catering Jessi Donaldson is honoring African American chefs by offering food inspired by them. They serve the food at the Kitchen's Cafe in Paducah.
"I think it's really great to learn about our food and where our food comes from, why we make the things that we do, how we got to the point," said Donaldson. "That we serve fried chicken and greens, that we have jambalaya, that we eat macaroni and cheese, you know it didn't just come out of a blue box, it started long before that."
This is a first for the Kitchen's Cafe because of the pandemic.
Donaldson is serving southern styled delicacies for this week to honor Chef Zephyr Wright.
Wright was U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson's personal chef in the White House.
Wright was known for her soul food delicacies like peach cobbler, collard greens, and fried chicken.
Cook Priscilla Williams got buttermilk fried chicken ready, going over each step.
"We take our chicken out of our buttermilk bath, and dip it into our seasoned flour. After we get it nice and coated, we put it in our egg wash, and then back into our seasoned flour," said Williams.
They served the food hot and ready, with a side of knowledge.
"It was important to me to not only honor these chefs by the menu that we're serving this week, but really to teach people about the person behind the menu, their life experiences, and what brought them to culinary arts, and the food that they created," said Donaldson.
WKCTC students Caity Ferguson and Seth Higgerson ordered lunch and grabbed a card with historical facts about Wright.
Both of them didn't know much about her.
"I'm not very well informed about everything, but this cafe is just phenomenal about introducing you to various types of food," said Ferguson. "I feel like sometimes they have German month, where they serve German food, and I've never had it, so it's awesome to come here and see different cultures and their style of food."
Higgerson also appreciated the unexpected program.
"I think it's really nice that you can just come in to get a sandwich or anything and go on about your day as usual, and then, you actually learn some information about black history month and whatnot," said Higgerson.
Donaldson will honor three more chefs this month, each with a special menu, feeding your stomachs and brains.
She encourages everyone to research black history, despite the lack of in-person events.
"So much more information is available to us online now than there ever was before, everything is at our fingertips," said Donaldson.
If you would like to learn more about the special menus for Black History Month and other virtual events, visit WKCTC's Facebook page.