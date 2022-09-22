PADUCAH — When Eddyville resident Connie White was undergoing cancer treatment at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Care Center in Paducah, she made a discovery that prompted her to action.
According to a Wednesday release, White visited Baptist Health's Cancer Patient Resource Room and was pleasantly surprised to find a single port-pillow there.
Cancer patients receiving chemotherapy usually have a small port placed beneath their skin, reducing the need for repeated needle sticks during treatment. Due to the location of the port, seatbelts often rub against it — causing irritation.
Port pillows are small rectangular pillows patients can use in tandem with their seatbelt, helping to relieve pressure and irritation around the port area. Before White discovered the port pillow, she was wrapping a small baby blanket around her seatbelt, but it wasn't providing her with enough support. When she realized how helpful port pillows were for her, she decided she wanted to share the love with other patients undergoing treatment at the Ray and Kay center.
White went back to Eddyville with a mission in-mind. She gathered a few of her neighbors who were talented quilters and they got to work. White and her friends were able to handmake and donate 25 port pillows to the Cancer Patient Resource Room, the release says, all of which will go to patients just like White.
According to the release, the CPRR supports patients at the center by providing numerous resources following a cancer diagnosis. They say they hope to help patients and their families adjust to the new physical and emotional challenges that arise. They reportedly provide wigs, turbans, hats, bras, educational materials, books, hats, durags, and various donated items. Reportedly, the resource room is made possible thanks to an employee-funded resource called the Your Fight Fund.
If you have been diagnosed with cancer and are in need of resources, visit the Resource Room at the corner of Broadway and 24th street in Paducah. If you would like to donate items to the resource room, contact Tonya Rittenberry at tonya.rittenberry@bhsi.com