PADUCAH — The number of COVID-19 cases in children continues to increase.
In a video posted to Twitter, Gov. Andy Beshear said 4,600 children in Kentucky have tested positive in the past three days.
The Kentucky school and child care mask mandate for children 2 and up went into effect earlier this month. While the governor’s mask mandate for schools and child care is no longer in effect, the Kentucky Department of Education’s mask requirement still stands, as does another measure for child care facilities from the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
The Baptist Health Child Development Center in Paducah has 15 to 20 children in quarantine as of Friday.
The staff says if the mask requirement was not in place, there would have been more.
Berklee Uhlman, 3, played with toys and her three other classmates Friday. There are only four of them, because the rest of their classmates are in quarantine.
"There was three friends, then yesterday it was two friends," said Berklee.
Program coordinator Laura Hughes laid out how their quarantine works.
"The thing with child care that most parents don't like is that we do have a 14-day quarantine that is mandatory," said Hughes. "We cannot test out like the school system does to come back early. We do set out the full 14 days to make sure the child does not return unless they are asymptomatic."
Hughes said masks are necessary for children.
"The safety of the children is our priority, and even though it's not fun, it's what needs to be done," said Hughes. "It's proven to be successful here at the center."
The kids take off their masks when eating, napping, or on the playground.
Baptist Health Child Development Center only enrolls children of health care workers at Baptist Health Paducah because of COVID-19.