PADUCAH — Chuck E. Cheese will open two hours early on Oct. 30 for a Halloween-themed sensory-friendly experience.
According to a Friday release, children will be able to enjoy a quieter dining experience with more relaxed entertainment and dimmed lighting. Kids in costume will be provided with sugar-free candy as well.
The Halloween event is scheduled to run from 9 - 11 a.m.
According to their website, Chuck E. cheese partnered with the Center for Autism and Related Disorders to develop Sensory Sensitive Sundays in 2016. The events are held on the first Sunday of the month, at participating locations, to allow children with autism and other special needs to have a more comfortable experience.
