PADUCAH — Relevant Church of Paducah and its outreach partner, the Kentucky Dream Center, say they are partnering with disaster response groups to help communities affected by widespread flooding in eastern Kentucky.
In a news release, they say they will be partnering with Virginia-based relief group God's Pit Crew, West Virginia-based response group Heaven Sent Ministries and the Louisville group Waterstep to provide critical care kits, about 42,000 pre-packaged meals and water purification kits.
The relief items will be delivered to Hazard, Kentucky, on Wednesday. Relevant Church and the Kentucky Dream Center say the deliveries are being coordinated through the offices of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and Kentucky State Rep. Chris Fugate.
The Kentucky Dream Center is also accepting donations via its website. Those who would like to donate for flooding relief should choose the "Eastern Kentucky Relief" option on the website. All proceeds will go to communities affected by flooding. To make a donation, visit kentuckydreamcenter.org/donate.
“Our partnerships from all over Kentucky and across the nation have made it possible for us to respond this quickly”, Relevant Church Pastor Joel Cauley said in a statement included in the news release. “After what we’ve experienced in Western Kentucky with the December 2021 tornado, this is our opportunity to pay it forward just as so many have graciously and selflessly done for all of us. We are incredibly blessed that so many people love our state and want to serve these communities at a time of deep hurt and loss. We’re here to let our Eastern Kentucky neighbors know they have our support and that they are loved.”
People who wish to donate to help communities affected by the disaster can also give to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, which the governor established last week. To visit the fund's online donation portal, click here. Checks can also be mailed the Kentucky State Treasurer's Office. Donors should write "Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund" in the memo line of the check checks and mail them to: Public Protection Cabinet, 500 Mero Street 218 NC Frankfort, KY 40601.
Fundraising website GoFundMe has also created a centralized hub where you can find all verified GoFundMe campaigns related to the flooding. GoFundMe says it has two criteria that must be met for a campaign to be considered verified:
- GoFundMe knows the identity of the organizer, who they're raising money for, the organizer’s relationship to the recipient of the funds and how the funds will be used, or;
- GoFundMe is safely holding all funds raised until the recipient is added to the fundraiser to withdraw, and their identity has been confirmed.
To view the GoFundMe hub for verified eastern Kentucky flooding fundraisers, click here.