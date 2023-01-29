PADUCAH- Construction for Paducah's City Block Project will start on Monday. The city broke ground on the project late last week.
Paducah is working with Louisville-based developer Weyland Ventures to get the project going. The scope of the development will be held within the parking lot at the foot of Broadway Street in downtown Paducah.
Ray Black & Son, the contractor for the build, will start installing fencing and getting the area ready for the new public amenities going in place. It will include a green space, 150 public parking spaces, and several promenades. Construction starting will mean a majority of the block will have to be closed.
The gazebo and a piece of the parking lot will stay open as the construction gets underway.
The first piece of the project will include construction of an 81-room boutique hotel with a restaurant and rooftop bar, sitting along Jefferson Street. Construction on the hotel will start in early spring.
The next phase will see the construction of a mixed-use retail and residential building on Broadway.