PADUCAH—The mayor of Paducah is encouraging in-person board meetings to resume as access to COVID-19 vaccine increases.
Assistant City Clerk Claudia Meeks, sent an email explaining Paducah Mayor George Bray's recommendation. It included board chairs, the city commission, members of the leadership team and the city manager.
"The Paducah Board of Commissioners has resumed in-person meetings with certain limitations and restrictions designed to minimize COVID-19 risk," the email said. "These in-person commission meetings provide the public access in an open meeting format and also allow for personal interactions among the commissioners that allow for efficiency and better outcomes."
According to the state's website there are currently 10 COVID-19 vaccine locations in McCracken County. They include local hospitals, the health department, Walmart, Walgreens and Kroger. McCracken county also remains in the state's yellow zone regarding COVID incident rates. McCracken is also averaging 6.8 daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people according the state's dashboard. The United States as whole is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, but Kentucky maintains one of its lowest positivity rates of 2.99%.
The email goes on to say the opportunity to receive a vaccine is at the highest level ever. The guidance said safety should always be the number one concern, but they believe there is an opportunity to balance it with the advantages of in-person meetings.
The Paducah city commission meeting have been held in person for about a month. The email ask board chairs to use their meetings as a guide.
They include, limited seating to ensure social distancing with a reserved safe format seating for media attendees, face masks, free face masks available on-site, hand sanitizer available on site and disinfect meeting rooms before and after the meeting.