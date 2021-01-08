McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Courthouse, Paducah's City Hall, and other city buildings will continue to be closed to the public until further notice.
The city of Paducah says closed facilities include city hall, the lobby of the Paducah Police Department, fire stations, Public Works Department lobby, and the Parks & Recreation Department offices.
“We had hoped to reopen City Hall and other facilities to in-person business next Monday; however, the active cases and new daily cases in McCracken County and across the State are not declining," City Manager Jim Arndt said. "Until we can reopen, please reach out to us through phone calls, email, and other methods. I look forward to being able to announce reopening plans; however, until then, please continue to wash hands, watch our distance, and wear masks to protect each other.”
Judge Executive Craig Clymer says he also hoped to open the doors to the courthouse next Monday, but chooses to stay closed since the county is still seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, including inside the courthouse.
Clymer says the courthouse will continue to make accommodations for those in need of county services by internet, phone, mail, drop box, and outside visits. He asks you to call to see if your need can be met and make an appointment.
Clymer says all county employees will continue to work the current A/B schedules.
The city says here are a few ways to contact city government:
- For those who don’t want to mail the property tax and other payments to the Finance Department, please use the drop-box on the front of the 5th Street side of City Hall to drop off your check or money order.
- The general information phone number for City government is 270-444-8800. During normal business hours, Customer Experience Representatives take calls and assist in reaching the appropriate department or service. After hours, please leave a message.
- If you need a permit through the Fire Prevention Division, call Fire Prevention at 270-444-8527. Information will be taken over the phone with payments through the drop-box outside the building. Permits then will be emailed to the permit holder. Regarding plans that need to be reviewed, please send them digitally if possible. Otherwise, contact the receiving department: Engineering at 270-444-8511; Planning at 270-444-8690; and Fire Prevention at 270-444-8527.
A variety of information and contact emails can be found on the City’s website, www.paducahky.gov.
The city and the county are working together to monitor the status of COVID-19.