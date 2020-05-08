PADUCAH -- After three weeks of no public comments in the virtual meetings, the public will be able to comment on items on the agenda during Paducah's city commission meeting.
Here's how to make a comment:
- Complete a Public Comment Card
- Return it to the City Clerk's Office no later than 3:30 p.m. on the meeting day. There's a secure drop box near the entrance of City Hall OR
- Email the form to City Clerk Lindsay Parish at lparish@kaducahky.gov.
Paducah mayor Brandi Harless says incomplete public comment cards or cards received after the 3:30 p.m. deadline will not be accepted.
Those who have filled out a care will be sent a link and/or a dial-in number for the city commission meeting. You must be in the meeting either by video or by phone no later than 5:15 p.m. The meeting will be locked without allowing any others in at 5:30 p.m.
Harless says she will call on each member who has called or logging into the meeting during the Public Comments section. Each comment will be limited to three minutes.