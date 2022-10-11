PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission on Tuesday named the city manager and the Paducah Parks and Recreation director as the city's representatives on the Outdoor Sports Complex Project Working Group.
The city commission, McCracken County Fiscal Court and McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission signed an interlocal agreement for the outdoor sports complex project last month. Among other things, the ILA authorized the creation of the working group, which will also have two members from the county government and two members from the sports tourism commission.
Also during Tuesday's city commission meeting, leaders approved municipal orders related to grant funding.
Commissioners approved a municipal order to apply for a $45,000 grant from GameTime to buy new playground equipment for Robert Coleman Park.
City leaders also approved a municipal order to accept a $6,804 grant from the U.S. Justice Department to purchase bulletproof vests for the Paducah Police Department.
The meeting included a swearing in ceremony as well. McCracken Circuit Court Judge Tony Kitchen swore in Paducah Police officers, including former Local 6 reporter Bryce Mansfield, Steven Leady, Tyree Owens, and Brooke Adams.
Also during the meeting, Paducah Mayor George Bray discussed the demolition of a section of the Katterjohn building on Broadway Street in Paducah. The city says it coordinated with a contractor to have a deteriorated section of the building demolished under an emergency order.
RELATED: Contractor demolishing section of Katterjohn building under emergency order from city
Tuesday night's city commission meeting can be watched in full on the city's YouTube page.