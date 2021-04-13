PADUCAH — Paducah has a new planning director after the city commission voted Tuesday evening to hire Nicholas Hutchison to fill the vacant position.
The city says Hutchison most recently served as executive director of Mo-Kan Regional Council, which is a regional planning commission that serves 36 municipalities and six counties in Kansas and Missouri. He has also previously worked as the city planner for St. Joseph, Missouri, and a transportation planner for the St. Joseph, Missouri, Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Hutchison will officially start work as Paducah's planning director on May 20. He will lead the City of Paducah Planning Department, which has five employees including Principal Planner Katie Axt, Business Development Specialist Kathryn Byers, Neighborhood Planner Melanie Reason, Senior Planner Josh Sommer, and Executive Assistant Nancy Upchurch.
His base salary will be $87,500, and he is eligible for a 2.5% salary increase after six months.
The city planning director position was vacant after the previous city planner, Tamara Tracy, resigned in January.