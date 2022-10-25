PADUCAH — During Tuesday's Paducah City Commission meeting, leaders approved a construction contract with Dredge America Inc. for dredging downstream of the city's transient boat dock.
City Engineer Rick Murphy says the project is to remove the island building up downstream on the riverfront.
The project is a temporary fix, moving 60,000 cubic yards every year for three years.
Murphy says it will sustain the boat dock for a low cost.
"It's five cents on the dollar for us. It's $50,000 for that. So, we're getting $1 million worth of work for $50,000 a year, and we can get way ahead on this," he explained.
The city has received a permit from the Kentucky Division of Water with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to dredge downstream As a result of flooding and severe weather events in February 2020, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will cover 90% of the $995,000 cost."
Also during Tuesday's meeting:
- The city approved a municipal order to apply for a $975,000 FEMA grant for hazard mitigation. If the application is approved, the city would use the money for the the 14th Street Relief Sewer Project to improve stormwater infrastructure and reduce or eliminate the risk of flooding for 18 buildings in the area around 26th Street and Kruger Street just east of Noble Park.
- Leaders authorized the city manager to issue a request for proposals from companies to create eight pickleball courts across from the Noble Park tennis courts. The city says the courts would have fencing and shaded seating areas.
- The city authorized an order for an agreement to buy playground equipment for Robert Coleman Park from the company GameTime. The city says it received a matching grant from that company, allowing the city to buy the equipment at 50% discount. The new equipment for children ages 5 to 12 will be larger and more inclusive, the city says.
- Leaders approved a municipal order to apply for $12,474 in Kentucky Office of Homeland Security Cybersecurity Grant funding to establish a cybersecurity governance program.
- The commission approved a contract for services with Barkley Regional Airport for fiscal year 2023, with the city providing $120,000.