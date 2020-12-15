PADUCAH — Attract businesses and create jobs: those are the goals of two ordinances approved Tuesday night by Paducah City Commissioners.
Both involve the Industrial Development Authority, or IDA.
The McCracken County Fiscal Court was at the city commission meeting as well.
The first ordinance city leaders approved is for the interlocal cooperation agreement with the city, county, Greater Paducah Economic Development and the IDA.
It would make the IDA owner of certain publicly owned development sites within Paducah and McCracken County, including the Ohio River Triple Rail Megasite, which is currently owned by GPED. It would also forgive repayment of notes for the megasite totaling $911,375 currently owed by GPED. Those loans were approved by the city to help GPED in 2007 and 2008 for the acquisition, development, and construction of the megasite.
The second ordinance clarifies who can and can't serve on the board for the IDA, including that no member can hold any official office in the city or county.