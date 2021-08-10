PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission on Tuesday approved two inter-local agreements and introduced a third on major projects for which the city will partner with McCracken County.
Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding among the city, the McCracken County Fiscal Court and the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission for an athletic complex that will be developed at the former Bluegrass Downs site and Stuart Nelson Park.
The MOU is the next step needed to develop the complex. Each government entity involved will provide $12.5 million toward the construction of the facility.
McCracken County Fiscal Court members signed their MOU on Monday.
During Tuesday's meeting, the commission also signed a memorandum of understanding with the county to upgrade the E-911 communication services system. The deal establishes a joint oversight committee to make recommendations for needed upgrades and funding options by Feb. 1, 2022.
Additionally, the commission introduced an ordinance for an inter-local agreement among the city, county and the Barkley Regional Airport Authority to support the airport's terminal project.
The project to create a new airport terminal is expected to cost $42 million. The airport is getting federal and state funding for the project. Those funds, plus fundraising efforts will cover approximately 87% of the total cost, the city says. In the agreement proposed Tuesday, the city and county would evenly divide the local share of the project, which the city says is estimated to be $2.9 million each.