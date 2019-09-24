PADUCAH — Paducahans will pay more in real estate taxes next year. The Paducah City Commission approved a 2.3% increase during its meeting Tuesday.
Commission members approved an ordinance to set the city's real estate tax levy at 26.7 cents per $100 of assessed value for the 2020 fiscal year. That's an increase from the 2019 fiscal year rate of 26.1 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The city notes that while the rate approved for 2020 is higher than the previous year, it is significantly lower than Paducah's real estate tax rate was 25 years ago. In 1995, the city's real estate tax rate was 43.8 cents per $100 assessed value.